Yisrael Beytenu Accuses ‘Anonymous Group’ of Illegal Propaganda, Libel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 5:54 am |

Yisrael Beytenu Party chairman Avigdor Liberman. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Polls show Yisrael Beytenu losing support, but it’s not because voters are turning away from Avigdor Liberman’s anti-chareidi campaign; according to the party, it’s because someone is swaying people away from the party using technological means to spread lies about the party, and badmouth it in general.

Yisrael Beytenu hired a technological investigation firm which, according to the party, discovered that a Russian-owned company that was hired by “unknown entities” in Israel has been spreading messages on social media claiming that Yisrael Beytenu has been helping anti-Semites, non-Jews, and haters of religion in general to immigrate to Israel. The company has allegedly been using “spambots,” automated programs that can send out messages by the thousands, in order to sway social media opinion and inundate voters with messages against the party. Many of the messages are in Russian, indicating that the campaign is aimed at the Russian-speaking community in Israel.

The party said that the activities of the group violated numerous election and criminal laws, as well as laws against libel. Besides the Committee, the party filed a complaint with police over the matter.

United Torah Judaism replied to Yisrael Beytenu’s claims: “Just two days ago, we were told about phone hacks in the Yisrael Beytenu campaign, and now it’s been upgraded to cyberattacks.

“We suggest that Liberman stop use the crying technique when he sees he is losing support in the polls. The Israeli public no longer falls for these tactics.”