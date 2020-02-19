Trump Names Grenell, U.S. Ambassador to Germany, as Acting Head of Intelligence

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) -

Richard Grenell, U.S. ambassador to Germany, in Geneva, Switzerland, in March, 2019. (Reuters/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

President Donald Trump named Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as the next acting director of national intelligence.

It is unclear whether Trump intends to nominate Grenell to fill the top intelligence post on a permanent basis, which would require Senate confirmation.

Grenell, a staunch supporter of Trump, particularly on social media, sparked controversy almost from the moment he became ambassador. In a tweet he posted hours after Trump said the U.S. would exit the Iran nuclear deal, Grenell wrote that “German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately.”

Germany and other key U.S. allies said they intended to remain in the agreement and the perceived ultimatum angered some officials in Berlin.

One U.S. official familiar with the decision said Grenell is expected to take up his new post quickly.

The New York Times first reported Grenell’s expected appointment.