Regional Briefs – February 19, 2020

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 7:22 pm |

Man Working on Car Killed When Vehicle Rolls on Top of Him

FOLSOM, N.J. (AP) — A man working on a car in the driveway of his rural southern New Jersey home was killed when the vehicle rolled on top of him, authorities said.

Paul Barrie, 40, of Folsom, was pronounced dead around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after state police arrived at his home. The accident had apparently occurred several hours earlier, though it’s not clear how long Barrie was trapped before he was found.

Mortgage Company Staffer Who Stole $2m Gets Prison Term

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A mortgage company staffer who created hundreds of fraudulent wire transfers to steal roughly $2 million from the firm has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

Dilcia Mercedes, 38, of Camden, will also have to serve three years of supervised release after she’s freed under the sentence imposed Tuesday and must pay $2,087,697 in restitution, according to federal prosecutors.

Bus Driver Charged In Fatal Accident Is Captured at Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey Transit bus driver accused of killing a pedestrian in a fatal hit-and-run accident last Dec. 31 was captured this week as she tried to board a plane at Newark Liberty International airport, authorities said.

Fayola Howard, 34, of Bloomfield, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Syracuse University Students Hold Sit-In to Protest Racism

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – A student activist group at Syracuse University has rejected a college administration attempt to end its three-day sit-in protesting the handling of racist graffiti and other bias-related incidents on campus.

At least 30 students were placed under interim suspension Tuesday after they refused to leave the administration building.

The university’s Vice President for Student Experience Rob Hradsky said Wednesday the protesters rejected an offered compromise aimed at finding “common ground.”