Poll: 60 Percent Want a Debate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 4:57 pm |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (R) meets with Benny Gantz. (PMO/File)

Opposition leader Benny Gantz claims that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ debate challenge is just “spin,” but most Israelis take it seriously, according to a poll released on Wednesday night.

Sixty percent of the public wants to see them confront each other, only 21 percent are against the idea, and 19 percent have no opinion, said the the Midgam Institute for Channel 12.

Netanyahu and Gantz continued Wednesday to debate whether they should debate. Netanyahu said he’s afraid to debate him because it would come out for all to see that he’s really a leftist, and Gantz said, “I don’t work for you.”

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid claimed on Army Radio that it was merely an election ploy. “Even if we agree to a debate with Netanyahu, he wouldn’t show up,” he said.

Meanwhile, it inspired other politicians. Meretz leader MK Nitzan Horowitz challenged Culture Minister Miri Regev and Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Wednesday to a debate.

All three attended a conference on local government where Horowitz told Regev, “I am going to replace you and Rafi. To me, all Israelis are equal.”