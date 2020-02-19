IDF Hits Back at Islamic Jihad Unit That Shot at Soldiers Near Gaza Strip

YERUSHALAYIM -

IDF soldiers ride a military jeep near the Gaza border. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

The IDF said on Wednesday that it had retaliated against an Islamic Jihad sniper unit after members of the terrorist group reportedly fired at soldiers positioned near the Gaza border earlier in the day.

“A short while ago, IDF forces identified a sniper unit of Islamic Jihad who fired from the Khan Yunis area at Israeli soldiers,” the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

“IDF troops targeted the sniper squad in order to remove the threat,” the IDF added.

No injuries were reported in the incident.