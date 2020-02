YERUSHALAYIM -

Egyptian soldiers guard on the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, last June. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Egypt is building a wall on its border with the Gaza Strip, the AFP reported Wednesday.

The concrete structure apparently will extend from Gaza’s southeastern tip to the Rafah crossing with Egypt, along the lines of an old, lower barrier that includes an underground structure to curb smuggling tunnels between Gaza and Egypt.

Work crews with heavy equipment can already be seen building the wall.

Egyptian military officials would not respond to a request for comment from AFP.