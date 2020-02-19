BD’E – Mrs. Sura Goldstein, A”h

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 3:34 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the passing of Mrs. Sura Goldstein.

Sura was born in Boro Park in 1924 to her esteemed parents, Reb Moshe Yankel and Devora Liba Biston, a”h. R’ Moshe Yankel originated from Berditchev and his wife came from Nadvorna, Galicia. Their home was one of mesirus nefesh for Torah, Shabbos and kashrus, which left an indelible impression on Sura. She carried this tradition forward when she married.

Sura was reknowned for her legendary hachnosas orchim, as she welcomed her guest at all times with open arms regardless of who they were. Her ahavas Yisrael for every Yid was outstanding.

When her daughter, Mrs. Rivky Kupetz, a”h, passed away, she accepted it b’ahavah while encouraging her family to do the same.

Mrs. Sura Goldstein, a”h is survived by ybl”c her two sons, R’ Levi Yitzchok and R’ Yisroel; and her five daughters, Mrs. Faigy Goldberger, Mrs. Miriam Zitronenbaum, Mrs. Kraina Wolfson, Mrs. Rochel Leah Gotlieb, Mrs. Shaindel Biegeleisen.

Yehi zichrah baruch.