Trump Commutes Blagojevich Sentence, Pardons Others

(AP/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:23 pm |

President Donald Trump speaking to the media Tuesday at Andrews Air Force Base about pardons and commutations he signed, before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend a campaign fundraiser. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, among 11 people to whom he granted pardons or clemency Tuesday.

Trump also granted clemency to financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty for violating U.S. securities laws. Kerik served just over three years for tax fraud and lying to the White House while being interviewed to be Homeland Security secretary.

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show.