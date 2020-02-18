Teacher Who Threw Apple at Netanyahu Faces Disciplinary Hearing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:27 pm |

An Israeli schoolteacher who threw an apple at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ during a campaign rally last week now faces a disciplinary hearing.

“We will not accept violence in the education system, not by students and all the more so not by teachers who should set an example,” Education Minister Rafi Peretz said on Tuesday. “The teacher who threw an apple at the prime minister, and compared him in a live [broadcast] to ‘Hitler,’ crossed a red line, both verbally and physically… I have instructed the professional echelons at the ministry to summon her for a hearing at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Brinish Zehava Beck explained her actions on Channel 12 on Monday, saying that she threw the apple in angry protest over statements the prime minister made at the event last Motzoei Shabbos in Netanya.

“I was at the gathering and I was shocked, it was my first time at a gathering featuring people who are supposed to lead us and set an example. All they did there was lead a campaign of incitement,” Beck said.

“Society in Israel is in a state of internal rift,” she went on. “What shocked me at this conference was the fact that I saw people who are supposed to lead us and set an example for us inciting … it reminded me of Hitler. These are my feelings.”

But at the end of the interview, Beck apologized for the Hitler comparison.