Soldiers Arrest Four Arabs Carrying Weapons in Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 4:13 am |

The Tapuach Junction. (IDF Spokesperson)

IDF soldiers overnight Monday arrested four Arabs who were found to be carrying submachine guns. The arrests were made at the Tapuach Junction in Shomron. The four are residents of Ramallah and the Kalandiya area of Yerushalayim, all in their 20s. The four were arrested and are being questioned. The IDF said in a statement that it would continue to “work in all areas, including in Yehudah and Shomron, to prevent the sale and manufacture of illegal weapons.”

Doctors at Shaare Tzedek Hospital said Monday that there was a “significant improvement” in the condition of an IDF soldier who was injured in a car ramming attack in Yerushalayim a week and a half ago. Eleven other soldiers were injured in the attack as well, with lesser injuries. The public was asked to continue davening for the health of Noam Jerbi ben Haviva.

An initial investigation into the terror attack shows that the driver of the vehicle was able to surreptitiously approach the soldiers who were on a late-night tour of the vicinity of the Old City of Yerushalayim and run them down from behind.

The attack occurred at about 1:45 a.m. The soldiers were waiting to cross a street when the vehicle plowed into them from behind. The surprised soldiers were unable to respond before the driver zoomed away.

The vehicle headed south and attempted to break through a checkpoint south of Yerushalayim. It was found several hours later near Beit Lechem. Security forces were able to apprehend the terrorist a short time later. He was named as Saged Halad Turman, a 24-year-old resident of the A-Tur neighborhood of Yerushalayim.

Speaking to Kol Ha’ir, Yerushalayim Mayor Moshe Lion said that he sent his wishes to the injured for a speedy recovery. “I rely on the police and security forces to find the terrorist and bring him to justice quickly,” he said.