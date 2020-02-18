Netanyahu’s Trial to Begin on March 17

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:52 am |

The Yerushalayim District Court. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s trial will start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds its third national election in less than a year, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday. It is also the day after the new Knesset will be sworn in.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in the three corruption cases against him.

In addition to his legal battle, Netanyahu, who heads the Likud Party, is fighting for his political life in a March 2 election, after inconclusive ballots in April and September.

In a statement, the ministry said Netanyahu will be required to attend the Yerushalayim District Court for the first session to hear an indictment against him. A three-judge panel will hear the case.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in three corruption cases. Charges, which were formally filed with the court three weeks ago, include bribery, breach of trust and fraud.