IDF Committee to Recommend Drastically Lowering Age of Exemption for Chareidim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 3:42 am |

The Tel Hashomer IDF base. (Flash90)

A committee appointed to examine the incorrect figures of chareidim enlisted in the IDF intends to recommend lowering the exemption age for chareidim, with the understanding that keeping married chareidim in the army is not economically worthwhile to the IDF.

The committee, headed by Maj. Gen. Ronnie Nome, who was appointed to investigate the scandal surrounding the IDF’s falsification of recruitment figures of chareidim, is expected to publish its conclusions this week. However, before publishing the committee’s conclusions, the committee is proposing that the State and the IDF gradually consider reducing the age of exemption from the chareidi service until it is completely abolished. This was revealed in Haaretz on Tuesday.

Until now, a yeshivah student can receive a deferral of recruitment to the IDF as part of a settlement that was set by Prime Minister David Ben Gurion, and at 24, he is entitled to full exemption from recruitment. However, the committee will probably come out with a dramatic recommendation to exempt the chareidim from recruitment.

According to the report in Haaretz, the committee criticized the recruitment of chareidi men aged 21 and over, who usually are married by that age.

The committee recommends focusing on integrating chareidim in the work force, and gradually lowering the age of exemption. In addition, the commission will announce that the data on the chareidi recruitment of the IDF in recent years has been false and far from the correct numbers.

It was also reported that pressure was exerted by commanders on officers in an effort to reach the recruitment numbers, and that this also contributed to the incorrect reporting of real recruitment. Some of the witnesses admitted to subconsciously slanting the data. One of the officers even testified that he now understands that he lied in his reports of chareidi soldiers.

In December 2019, senior IDF officials admitted to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that errors were made in counting the number of chareidi recruits, but at the time, denied any deliberate deception.

Figures for chareidi recruitment had been grossly inflated over a period of several years, according to reports, and it was alleged that the misreporting was intentional, in order to make it appear that the military was meeting quotas set by the government.

There was reason to believe that the misreporting was not innocent. In December, an officer in the Manpower Directorate told Channel 13 news that he had been pressured by higher-ups to “to fix the numbers” to meet the quotas.

The IDF spokesman commented on the Haaretz report, noting that: “The report has not yet been completed. At this point, the review team presented its conclusions several times to the chief of staff, and the chief of staff has asked for the completion of the report with additional data. With the full summary of the report, including its personal conclusions, the report will be presented to the public in full transparency by the end of the week.”