Second Security Incident at Me’aras Hamachpeilah in Two Days

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 17, 2020 at 8:48 am |

The blade of the knife, near Me’aras Hamachpeilah, Monday. (Police Spokesman)

For the second day in a row, a terror stabbing attack was averted at Me’aras Hamachpeilah. Security forces Monday morning arrested an Arab youth who attempted to stab an officer at a security checkpoint. B’chasdei shamayim the youth was subdued and arrested. There were no injuries to Israeli forces.

A very similar incident occurred Sunday, when an Arab youth wielding a knife was arrested near Me’aras Hamachpeilah. The youth attempted to pass through the checkpoint at the entrance to Me’aras Hamachpeilah. The individual refused to submit to a security check and attacked a security official. He was subdued, and an examination of the backpack he was carrying showed he was carrying a knife. There were no injuries to security personnel in that incident either.

Earlier Monday, IDF forces operating in Shomron retrieved the body of a terrorist who was shot and killed earlier in February, after he opened fire on Israeli soldiers. One soldier was lightly injured in the February 6th incident. IDF forces opened fire on the terrorist, eliminating him. His body fell down into a wadi that was difficult to enter because of the heavy growth of brush this winter. Soldiers have been keeping watch over the site to ensure that no other groups attempted to retrieve the body, and forces were finally able to reach the body Monday. They retrieved the M-16 rifle the terrorist used to fire at soldiers as well.