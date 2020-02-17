Report: Police to Get Coronavirus Masks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 17, 2020

Men wait in line to buy masks at a drugstore, in Tokyo, Japan, Friday. (Reuters/Issei Kato)

On the assumption that the coronavirus will eventually reach Israel, Israel Police has begun distributing masks to officers for them to use if and when the virus hits Israel, Channel 12 reported. The Public Security Ministry has been able to obtain a supply of the N95 respirator masks, which are able to filter out the coronavirus and are in high demand around the world.

Meanwhile, Israel Railways said Monday that it had not received any specific instructions regarding travelers from the Far East who board trains at Ben Gurion Airport. On Sunday, the Health Ministry tightened restrictions on travelers from the region. As of Monday, travelers who return from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau are supposed to enter a two-week voluntary quarantine at home, as well as check into a hospital immediately if they show any of the signs associated with the coronavirus. Israel Railways said it has not yet received instructions on isolating returning passengers, or how to go about doing that.

El Al said Sunday that it was cutting its flights to Thailand by half. In addition, anyone who bought a ticket to Thailand for travel through at least March 2 will be able to change their reservations at no cost. As far as crew on the flights that do take place are concerned, they will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine if they do not show symptoms of the coronavirus, remained in the hotel where crew usually stay next to Bangkok Airport, and do not visit the city, the airline and Health Ministry said in a joint announcement.