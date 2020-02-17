Knesset Grants Immunity to MK Chaim Katz

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 17, 2020 at 8:02 am |

Likud MK Chaim Katz. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Knesset members on Monday voted in favor of granting Likud MK Chaim Katz parliamentary immunity from a criminal probe into charges of fraud and breach of trust, preventing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit from filing an indictment against the former minister.

The vote for one request passed with a majority of 62 to 43 after MK Katz argued that he carried out the alleged actions in “good faith” and as part of his work as an MK; and by 63 to 42 in favor a second argument that he has already faced censure by the Knesset Ethics Committee.