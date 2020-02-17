Body of Terrorist Involved in Shooting Found

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:34 am |

IDF in the Shomron on Monday morning. (IDF Spokesman)

Early on Monday, IDF forces operating in Shomron retrieved the body of a terrorist who was shot and killed earlier in February, after he opened fire on Israeli soldiers. One soldier was lightly wounded in the February 6 incident. IDF forces opened fire on the terrorist, eliminating him. His body fell down into a wadi that was difficult to enter because of the heavy growth of brush this winter.

Soldiers have been keeping watch over the site to ensure that no other groups attempted to retrieve the body, and forces were finally able to reach the body on Monday morning. They retrieved the M-16 rifle the terrorist used to fire at soldiers as well.

The IDF said that the body was located after an operational and intelligence effort by all security forces and after extensive searches.