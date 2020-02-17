Daily Archives: February 17, 2020

Knesset Grants Immunity to MK Chaim Katz

Knesset members on Monday voted in favor of granting Likud MK Chaim Katz parliamentary immunity from a criminal probe into charges of fraud and breach of trust, preventing Attorney General…

Japan Confirms 99 More Cases of Virus on Cruise Ship

Japanese officials have confirmed 99 more people infected by the new virus aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 454, the Health Ministry said Monday .…

IDF to Give Lost Pilot’s Helmet to Family

The IDF will collect the helmet of Air Force pilot Daniel Guri, z”l, who was killed after his helicopter crashed 36 years ago. The helmet was discovered in Nachal Paran in…

Report: Police to Get Coronavirus Masks

On the assumption that the coronavirus will eventually reach Israel, Israel Police has begun distributing masks to officers for them to use if and when the virus hits Israel, Channel…

