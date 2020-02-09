Yidden Join Dirshu Siyum HaShas

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 8:54 pm |

Hagaon Harav Shimon Galei, shlita, of Bnei Brak, leads the assemblage in reciting Tehillim, Sunday, at the Dirshu World Siyum HaShas, at the Prudential Center, in Newark, NJ. (Kuvien)

“I can’t think of a better description of this evening than ‘Kesser yitnu lecha Hashem Elokeinu!’” exclaimed Harav Zev Smith, the first speaker at the Dirshu Siyum HaShas. As he described the way the learners dedicated thousands of hours of limud haTorah to make the evening’s event, stealing away time to learn and review the hundreds of blatt they were tested on, he painted a beautiful picture of the glistening crown of Hakadosh Baruch Hu as it sparkles and glitters and He proclaims, ‘Chazu banai chavivai!’ See how my beloved children dedicate themselves to serious learning and chazarah.”

Rav Smith told a story he heard from his uncle of how a young couple from Germany joined the Kollel that the Ponevezer Rav, Harav Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman, zt”l set up before World War II in Ponevez. At the time, the concept of kollel was not widespread; it required a great deal of mesirus nefesh on the part of the couple, and the Rav was very fond of this couple.

One evening, the Rav saw this young wife pacing back and forth near the beis medrash. The Rav asked her, “Frau Schlesinger, can I help you?”

“I have an appointment to shpatzir zich (take a stroll) with my husband,” she answered.

“If he is late, I will go call him,” the Rav offered.

“No! Don’t disturb his learning,” she replied. “I’m strolling with his kol Torah. My husband is learning, and I am strolling with the sound of his Torah!”

The Rav was duly impressed, and said to her, “Your husband will succeed in Torah, and will eventually open a yeshivah. Please have him name it Kol Torah.”

“Sure enough, Harav Yechiel Michel Schlesinger, zt”l, opened his yeshivah in Yerushalayim,” said Rav Smith, “and the rest, as they say, is history. That yeshivah remains a bastion of Torah.”

“Teiereh Yidden, if there is so much limud haTorah going on, it is because there are n’shei chayil who realize that their greatest pleasure is to shpatzir zich with their husband’s kol Torah.

The speaker then implored those gathered to actualized the inspiration by committing to an increase in their own learning.

After the recital of Tehillim and divrei brachah by Harav Shimon Galei, shlita, the crowd was mesmerized by the heartfelt and powerful words of Harav Aharon Tausig, of Bnei Brak, the Mashgiach of Yeshivas Alexander.

Rav Tausig explained how this auspicious evening carried with it five “crowns.”

“It is Tu BiShvat, the Rosh Hashanah for ilanos, on which seforim tell us that we can merit great things like of Rosh Hashanah. It is during Chodesh Shvat, when Moshe Rabeinu reviewed the entire Torah in all 70 languages. The Shem MiShmuel tells us that this was done so that when Klal Yisrael is exiled to foreign lands, they can still study the Torah in any language, since Moshe taught it in all languages. It is during the week of Parashas Yisro, when we experienced kabbalas haTorah. And finally, 89 years ago, on Tu BiShvat of 5691/1931, Rav Meir Shapiro celebrated the first Siyum HaShas of Daf Yomi.”

Rav Tausig related that Rav Meir Shapiro told his talmid, Harav Shmuel Wosner, zt”l, that he has two “offspring”; Yeshiva Chachmei Lublin and Daf Yomi.

“The pasuk in Vayigash says, ‘shnayim yalda isti.’ Shnayim is roshei teivos of Nishmas Meir Yehudah Shapiro, and Yalda is roshei tievos of Daf Yomi and Yeshiva Lublin.”

Rav Tausig went on to praise Rabbi Dovid Hofstadter, the Nasi of Dirshu, for all he has done to spread and increase the limud haTorah through Dirshu International.