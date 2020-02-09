Tefillos Requested as Cleveland-Ra’anana Rebbe Hospitalized in Serious Condition

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:22 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Cleveland-Ra’anana Rebbe, shlita, who was taken to the Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Motzoei Shabbos, after his medical situation took a turn for the worse over Shabbos.

In recent months, ever since the Rebbe fell, his medical condition has been on the decline, and over recent days it has become even more serious.

At the hospital, the Rebbe was taken into the intensive care unit, in light of his condition.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Yitzchak Eizik ben Chayah Esther, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.