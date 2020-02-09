NYPD Officer Shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 12:00 am |

Police van where officer was shot this evening with visible bullet hole. (NYPDNews)

A New York City police officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx on Saturday night, the police department said.

At the news conference following the shooting. (NYPD)

At a news conference, the NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said that the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 41st Precinct near the junction of East 163 Street and Barretto Avenue, where a police van was stationed due to increased violence and reported shots fired in the area. The police van had its turret lights flashing at the time.

A male approximately 20-30 years old wearing a black jacket approached and asked the officer for directions. Without any provocation, he drew a gun, and the police officer shifted the van into drive in order to avoid the line of fire. The suspect fired multiple shots into the van, striking the officer on his chin and in his neck in the area of the carotid artery. Miraculously, the bullets did not cause serious injury.

The driver’s partner rushed the stricken officer to Lincoln Hospital, where he was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and PBA President Pat Lynch described the shooting as a blatant attempt to assassinate a police officer.

NYPD is currently searching for the suspects.