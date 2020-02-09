Netanyahu Hints at Israeli Hand in Iran Failed Space Shot

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:08 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/Pool)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ commented on Iran’s failure to put a communications satellite into orbit on Sunday, hinting at a link between Israeli operations and the Iranian failures.

“We were notified today that Iran failed in launching a satellite. They are also failing to transfer weapons to Syria and Lebanon because we are operating there all the time, including these days,” PM Netanyahu said.

Earlier in the day, an Iranian defense ministry official claimed as much success as he could, telling the state broadcaster that “It was launched with success and … we have reached most [of] our aims … but the “Zafar” satellite did not reach orbit as planned.”

This marks the fourth consecutive failure of the Iranians to put a satellite into space over the past year.

Tehran denies allegations by the United States that its space program is really a cover for advancing its ballistic missile technology.