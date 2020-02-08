Israel Hits Back After Motzoei Shabbos Rocket Attack

Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 6:30 pm |

Streaks of light are pictured as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip at Israel, in this 2019 file photo. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

IDF forces hit back at Gaza Motzoei Shabbos, after a rocket fired by Gaza terrorists fell in southern Israel. Israeli tanks hit several Hamas installations a short time after the firing of the rocket, which fell at about 7:30 p.m. in an area of the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. The rocket fell and exploded in an open area, without sounding the Red Alert warning system. No injuries or damage were reported.

Unrest continued in parts of Yehudah and Shomron over the weekend, as Arabs protested the “deal of the century” peace plan. Israeli soldiers on Friday held back rioters in the village of Pakin, near Tul Karem. A terrorist who rushed at soldiers wielding a knife was shot and killed. Two Israeli soldiers were injured in the riots. Soldiers also eliminated a Gaza Arab rioter who pulled a gun on soldiers during a riot at the Gaza border fence.

Residents of southern Israel reported seeing dozens of terror balloon clusters floating overhead over the weekend. A large number of them exploded before landing, with several exploding while still flying over Gaza. None of the clusters fell in populated areas.

The IDF also announced Motzoei Shabbos that it had arrested an Arab terrorist who threw a firebomb at an Israeli soldier in Hevron last Monday. Footage showed the soldier getting hit by the bomb, which exploded and started a fire on him. The fire was put out immediately, and, b’chasdei Shamayim, the soldier suffered only minor injuries.