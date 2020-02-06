Poll Shows Right-Wing Slightly Stronger, Still No Clear Gov’t

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Likud has gained slightly on the Blue and White Party according to a new poll published by Walla News on Thursday, yet still, neither bloc has a clear way to 61 MKs for a coalition.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Blue and White Party would remain the largest party in the Knesset with 34 seats, slightly down from 35 seats in the previous poll. The Likud would finish second with 32 seats.

The Joint Arab List would receive 13 seats, the Labor-Meretz list would receive nine, Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and the Yamina Party would receive eight seats each.

Once again, Otzma Yehudit would fail to clear the electoral threshold.

The outcome of the poll shows the left-wing bloc falling from 44 seats to 43 while the the right-wing and chareidi parties rises from 55 seats to 56.

The poll also found that 52% of the public supports the establishment of a unity government after the elections, and only 26% oppose a unity government, with 22% undecided.