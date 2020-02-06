Policeman Lightly Wounded in Terror Attack Near Har HaBayis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 5:57 am |

Police at the scene of a stabbing attack near Lion’s Gate in the Old City, Thursday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A 38-year-old police officer was lightly wounded at noon Thursday after being shot by an Arab terrorist during a patrol near Lion’s Gate, in the Old City of Yerushalayim.

Paramedics were rushed to the scene of the attack and provided the injured police officer with medical treatment at the scene. The terrorist was shot and neutralized by police officers at the scene.

MDA medic Yisrael Weingarten described the attack: “When we arrived at the scene we found the injured officer fully conscious, suffering from a hand injury. We loaded him into an intensive care ambulance, gave him first aid including bandaging and administering painkillers, and evacuated him to the hospital in light and stable condition for further treatment.”

The officer was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

This is the second terror attack in Yerushalayim in the past two days, following Wednesday night’s attack against IDF soldiers in which 12 soldiers were wounded.