Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
February 6, 2020
February 6, 2020
י"א שבט תש"פ
י"א שבט תש"פ
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Coronavirus Caution at the Kosel
Community
Coronavirus Caution at the Kosel
Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 8:31 am |
י"א שבט תש"פ
Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 8:31 am |
י"א שבט תש"פ
As part of the effort to minimize the spreading of coronavirus, and in compliance with In accordance with Ministry of Health regulations, signs have been hung at the entrance to the Kosel plaza, informing visitors that may have been to China in the past 14 days to cancel their tour of the Kosel tunnels. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Related
High Court Gives State 30 Days to Explain Kosel Policy
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky Davens at the Kosel
Person in Japan Who Has Not Visited Wuhan Contracts Coronavirus
Shacharis at Netz on First Day Chol Hamoed at Kosel
Health Minister Rabbi Litzman Signs Forced Quarantine for Coronavirus-Infected
Sponsored Content