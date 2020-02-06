Car-Ramming Suspect Arrested at Gush Etzion Junction

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:48 am |

The scene the car-ramming attack near the First Station in Yerushalayim, early Thursday morning. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli security forces said they have caught the suspected perpetrator of a car-ramming attack in Yerushalayim early Thursday morning, in which twelve soldiers were hurt, one seriously.

The suspect, 25, is reportedly a resident of the A-Tur neighborhood of east Yerushalayim.

He was apprehended at the Gush Etzion Junction and transferred to the Shin Bet security service for questioning, the military said.

“Following an extensive operational and intelligence effort, the IDF, working with the Shin Bet, the Israel Police’s special police unit and other special forces, has arrested the terrorist who carried out the ramming attack in the predawn hours of this morning in Yerushalyim,” the IDF said in a statement Thursday evening.