Yerushalayim Car Ramming Injures 12, 1 critical

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 8:13 pm |

A car hit and run driver barreled into a people near Yerushalayim’s First Station, injuring twelve people, Jerusalem Post reported.

Victims were treated on the scene by EMTs from United Hatzalah, MDA and IDF medical teams. MDA said that one person was critically injured and one was moderately injured, and two injured people were evacuated in an IDF ambulance to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Hospital. Another 10 people were lightly injured.

“Together with other EMS personnel, I treated one young man who was in serious condition after he suffered a full-system-trauma. I also treated two other young people who sustained moderate injuries,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Pomp, one of the first responders at the scene, said in a press release. “Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit were dispatched to the scene and treated eight people who were suffering from emotional or psychological shock.”

A large number of police officers are searching the area for the hit and run driver who escaped the scene in his vehicle.