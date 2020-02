YERUSHALAYIM -

Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired two mortar shells at southern Israel on Wednesday night, the military said, the latest in an almost daily string of attacks in recent days.

B’chasdei shamayim, the projectiles apparently landed in an open field in southern Israel, and no injuries or property damage were reported.

Air raid sirens did not go off, since the projectiles were not on a trajectory to populated areas, though alerts were sent to cellphones in the vicinity, the IDF said.