Report: Sudan to Allow Overflights to Israel — Excluding El Al

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1:23 pm |

Sudan will ease some restrictions on flights to and from Israel over its airspace, a few days after a meeting of the country’s leader with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏.

However, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stipulated that the Israeli flagship carrier El Al will still not be allowed to traverse Sudan’s skies, according to Al Jazeera.

The use of Sudan’s airspace would significantly reduce travel time between Israel and South America via more direct flights.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday permission to fly over Sudan had been granted and that only a technical matter remained before finalizing the agreement. He did not specify the obstacle.

Although Burhan had initially justified the controversial meeting with Netanyahu on the basis of national security concerns, economic concerns have also emerged.

Al Jazeera also reported that he said Sudan’s cabinet and transitional ruling council will establish a joint committee to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks of ties with Israel.

Burhan told journalists that normalizing relations with Israel could generate huge profits for his country.

He was also quoted as saying that coordination for the surprise meeting lasted three months and involved U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.