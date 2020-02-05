IDF Limits Gaza Fishing After Rockets Fired

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:48 am |

Suspected explosive device connected to a bunch of inflated gloves flown from Gaza, Wednesday, in a field near Sderot. (Israel Police Spokesman)

The IDF on Wednesday announced that it was reducing the size of the Gaza fishing zone by a third in light of continued rocket fire and explosive attacks from the Gaza Strip.

“Following security consultations, it has been decided to restrict the fishing zone of the Gaza Strip from 15 nautical miles to 10 nautical miles, starting from 4 p.m. until further notice,” the IDF liaison to the Palestinians said in a statement.

“The decision was made following the continuity of rocket fire and the launching of explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip to the territory of the State of Israel,” said the Defense Ministry body, known formally as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

COGAT said Israel holds the Hamas terror group responsible for the recent attacks.

Israel routinely restricts the Gaza fishing zone in response to terrorist activities in the Strip. The IDF most recently imposed limits on the fishing area in December following a rocket attack from the Strip to Sderot.