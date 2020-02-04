Sudanese Leader Confirms Meeting with Netanyahu

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 4:58 pm |

A view of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The head of Sudan’s sovereign council on Tuesday confirmed that he held a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ in Uganda on Monday.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a statement the responsibility of discussing Sudanese-Israeli relations and developing them are the responsibility of concerned authorities, in an apparent reference to the cabinet.

Khartoum’s position towards the Palestinian issue and the right of Palestinians to set up their independent state “remained and will remain firm,” said Burhan.

The meeting with PM Netanyahu had not been announced beforehand, and earlier in the day, cabinet members said they had only learned about it themselves from media reports.

After years of hostile relations, news of the meeting quickly became a matter of controversy in Sudan, and there was some doubt as to whether normalization would indeed go forward.