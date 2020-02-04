Results Negative From First Patient Under Investigation for Novel Coronavirus

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 8:02 pm |

(Janine and Jim Eden)

The test results for the first patient under investigation for the 2019 novel coronavirus came back negative, said the New York City Health Department. Test results from two other patients under investigation are still pending.

“We’re relieved to hear that the person in question does not have the novel coronavirus,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I can’t say this enough: if you have the symptoms and recent travel history, please see your health provider immediately.”

“The first person who met the criteria to have samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was found not to have the 2019 novel coronavirus,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “The response and care the patient received reflects how well the systems we have in place are working. We want to thank everyone for all they did, and we will keep New Yorkers informed as the situation develops.”

For more information about the coronavirus, visit the Heath Department website at nyc.gov/health.