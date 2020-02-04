Former Welfare Minister Calls Allegations ‘Fairy Tale’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Likud MK Haim Katz attends a discussion on his request for immunity, at the Knesset’s House Committee last week. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former Welfare Minister Haim Katz (Likud) blasted Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, accusing him of fabricating charges against him, during hearings to review a request for parliamentary immunity on Tuesday.

“You’ve built a fairy tale. What’s happening here is One Thousand and One Nights. You haven’t done your homework,” Katz, who has protested his innocence of allegations of corruption throughout, told Mandelblit, Ynet reported.

Katz also complained to the Knesset’s House Committee chairman, Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) that Mandelblit “is destroying my health. He’s hurting me. You don’t understand. Over nothing.”

The outburst came after Mandelblit said the ex-minister’s actions bordered on bribery, a more serious crime than the fraud and breach of trust charges he actually plans on filing.

Katz is accused of promoting a bill to help a businessman friend.

Defense lawyer Navit Negev argued that Katz deserves immunity from prosecution because the indictment is based on a “confusion.” “We claim that the indictment was in fact based on a different rule from the Knesset rules.

“The rules of conflict [of interest] that apply to Knesset members are completely different from those that apply to public servants. The norms that have been argued that Katz broke do not exist in reality and have no legal and normative basis,” she said.

“This is the basis of the confusion. In fact, this is an interference in the work of the Knesset,” Negev said, and that Katz conducted himself in accordance with conflict of interest rules for MKs.

Mandelblit said that the cronyism practiced by Katz “are not too far from bribery.” Nor is is it only a matter of advancing legislation to benefit a friend, “but a variety of false actions and misrepresentations that included deliberate concealment. This is fraud and breach of trust at the highest level.”

The House Committee is expected grant Katz’s request for immunity, which then is referred to goes to the Knesset plenary for final approval, The Times of Israel reported.