Crime Rises 16.9% in New York in January

L-R: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio at a press conference Tuesday to announce the latest crime statistics, at the Police Athletic league in Harlem. (NYC Media)

Crime in New York City soared in January, compared with the same month the previous year, just as a new state bail-reform law went into effect.

The seven major index crimes rose last month to 8,437 incidents, up 16.9% from 7,215 incidents in January 2019. Five of the index crimes rose, led by grand larceny auto with a 72.5% increase and robbery with a 36.8% rise. Murder saw a 20.7% drop, to 23 incidents from 29 in January 2019.

Hate crimes, which had soared in 2019, saw a drop last month, with 29 reported incidents compared with 38 in January of the previous year. Anti-Semitic incidents dropped from 25 to 21, possibly due to an enhanced police presence in Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn following an assault on a Chanukah celebration in Monsey that injured six people, one critically.

Of all the hate-crimes, 72% last month were anti-Semitic. In all of 2019, 55% of hate-crimes were anti-Semitic.

A state law eliminating cash bail for nearly all misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenders has come under harsh criticism from some state and city lawmakers, as a number of people arrested and released without bail have promptly re-offended.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has expressed concern with the bail reform.

Previously, in comments reported by the New York Post, Shea said, “If you let out individuals that commit a lot of crime, that’s precision policing in reverse and we’re seeing the effects in a very quick time, and that is why we’re so concerned.” A passage in the NYPD’s news release Tuesday announcing the crime statistics begins, “As the Department adapts to the challenges of criminal justice reforms.”

But at a press conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio, Shea did not advocate for completely tossing the bail reform law, saying he agrees with the principle of the reform, and “I think we can get to a good place with small fixes.”

De Blasio has been an advocate of bail reform, arguing that people should not be forced to sit in jail awaiting trial simply because they are impoverished.

At Tuesday’s press conference, he agreed with the need to tweak the reforms, saying he and Shea had spoken earlier in the day with State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and that there is an “important dialogue going on with our state leaders to figure out a way forward.”

Asked whether judges should be allowed to consider “dangerousness” rather than only flight risk, in assessing bail, de Blasio said there is a way “to address that real-world condition but to ensure it’s done equitably,” such as whether the defendant has in the past followed court orders, and probation or parole rules.

The mayor said he wants to “strike a balance but not go back to a system” that allows bias.

