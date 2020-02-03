Urgent Tefillos Requested as Bikovsk Rav Hospitalized in Critical Condition

(BoroPark24.com) -

Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:47 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven and beseech Shamayim on behalf of the Bikovsk Rav of Boro Park, Harav Yonasan Binyamin Goldberger, shlita, who was rushed to the hospital early Monday in critical condition.

Harav Goldberger, son-in-law of the late Bobover Rebbe, Harav Shlomo Halberstam, zy”a, is a renowned mohel and mechaber sefarim, who performed thousands of brisos before he took ill several years ago.

Tefillos were held for the refuah sheleimah of the Rav in his beis medrash, on 59th Street between 15th and 16th Avenues.

All are urged to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Yonasan Binyamin ben Eidel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.