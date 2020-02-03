Suspected Case of Coronavirus Under Quarantine at Schneider

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 3, 2020 at 4:31 pm |

An ambulance driver wearing protective clothing transporting a patient suspected with coronavirus to the Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim last week. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A suspected case of coronavirus cropped up in Israel on Monday, as a 9-year-old girl recently arrived from China was hospitalized with symptoms of the life-threatening disease, Arutz Sheva reported.

The girl had been living with her parents in China, returned to Israel via Vietnam on Sunday.

She was checked in at Schneider Medical Center, reportedly suffering from high fever and other indications of coronavirus. The hospital placed her in quarantine until laboratory test results can be evaluated.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Israeli Health Ministry issued a warning to employers not to allow workers recently arrived from China to work before they complete the required 14 days of home quarantine.

The ministry’s director general Moshe Bar Siman Tov says any employer who allows such employees to work before the quarantine period is over will breaking the law.

Israel has so far reported no confirmed cases of coronavirus.