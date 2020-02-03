Netanyahu Hopes Uganda Will Open Embassy in Jerusalem in ‘Near Future’

KAMPALA (Reuters) -

Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:37 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Monday. (PMO)

Uganda is “studying” the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem, President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday, during a visit from long-standing ally Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Such a move would be seen internationally as a statement of support for Israel’s claim for the city of Yerushalayim to be its capital, a potential political win for Netanyahu less than a month before the elections.

“If a friend says I want your embassy here rather than there I don’t see why there would be…” Museveni said before trailing off and continuing, “we are really working, we’re studying that.”

“You open an embassy in Jerusalem and I will open an embassy in Kampala,” promised Netanyahu. “We hope to do this in the near future.”

In a meeting earlier Monday, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas: civilian, economic, health, water, energy, communications and agriculture.