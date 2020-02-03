Kushner to Brief UN Security Council on Peace Plan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 3, 2020

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in Washington, in June, 2019. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is seeking a hearing at the U.N. Security Council to present the administration’s Mideast peace plan, according to AFP citing diplomatic sources.

Kushner has requested a closed-door session on Thursday, during which he can clarify details of the plan and respond to questions from the UNSC’s other 14 members.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to be at the United Nations on February 11, to make his case against the U.S. proposals.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded to the rollout of the Trump plan through his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric:

“The position of the United Nations on the two-state solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound.”

Those resolutions condemn all Israeli communities in Yehuda and Shomron as being in violation of international law, and calls for a two-state solution.

Israel recently received backing for its position from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who declared that Israeli policy in the region does not conflict with international law.