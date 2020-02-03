Jibril Rajoub: I’m Joining the Campaign to Dump Netanyahu

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 3, 2020 at 8:41 am |

Jibril Rajoub. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)

Jibril Rajoub, a senior member of the Palestinian Authority with a long history of terror activities, is the latest “candidate” seeking to unseat Binyamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister. Speaking to Israeli leftists, Rajoub said that he was available to assist in the effort.

Kan News reported that Rajoub in recent days met with leftwing Israeli academics, and mapped out a strategy together with them. The report quoted Rajoub as telling the group that he “hoped we can find a way to increase pressure on Netanyahu and his crazy government, and prevent them from enacting [the annexation components of] the Trump peace plan. Doing that will push us all into places we don’t want to be.

“We need a short-term plan that will change Israeli politics between now and March 2nd,” Rajoub told the group. “Let’s invest our time in the next four weeks, preventing Netanyahu from achieving anything, and making him look like a fool.”

The Likud lost no time in taking advantage of the Rajoub “campaign.” In a video distributed on social media, a voiceover asks, “Who wants to depose Netanyahu? Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Tamar Zandberg – and now Jibril Rajoub,” with footage of the PA official speaking to the Israeli group. “Whose side are you on,” the voiceover asks – “Jibril Rajoub’s, or Israel’s?”