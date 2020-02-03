Israeli Prison Guard Injured by Hamas Terrorist Prisoner

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 3, 2020 at 3:50 am |

The entrance to Ofer Prison. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

An Israeli prison guard was being treated for light injuries Monday after a Hamas terrorist prisoner stabbed him in the neck. The incident occurred at Ofer Prison, outside Yerushalayim, where many terrorist prisoners are held.

An investigation was underway surrounding the circumstances of the incident. It’s not clear where the terrorist got the weapon he used to stab the officer, and how he was able to keep it hidden. Officers on duty stopped the terrorist before he could stab his victim a second time, resulting in relatively light injuries for the officer. He was treated on site and then taken to a hospital in Yerushalayim. The terrorist is being held on numerous security charges, and is under indictment. He is being held in prison until the end of proceedings against him.

The Prisons Service said in a statement that the incident “was under control. Guards are prepared to deal with all threats and scenarios, and will use strong force against threats or injury to staff.”