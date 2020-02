Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:46 am |

Harav Meir Reuven Berkowitz, zt”l.

Harav Meir Reuven Berkowitz, zt”l, Rav of Whispering Pines in Lakewood, was niftar on Monday morning after a lengthy illness.

The levayah of the late Rav will be held at his shul at 12:00 p.m. Monday, while kevurah will be in Kiryas Yoel.

Yehi zichro baruch.