Amazon Offers Israeli Customers Free Returns

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:49 pm |

Amazon has initiated a liberal return policy to woo Israeli customers to its online retail offerings.

As part of a cooperation agreement with the shipping company DHL, Amazon will let Israeli buyers send back products without charge, Globes reported on Monday.

The retail giant has also put in place a return method that will make such transactions much easier. Amazon will provide buyers with pre-paid return stickers, which they can take to a Menta outlet (where DHL service centers are located) and order a courier free of charge. Until now, returning products entailed a trip to the post office and paying for shipping it back themselves.