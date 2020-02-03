Active Shooter at Texas A&M Commerce University

NEW YORK -

Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:59 pm |

Pride Rock Residence Hall on the campus of Texas A&M University–Commerce in Commerce, Texas. (Michael Barera)

Texas A&M Commerce reported an active shooter situation in the Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus a few minutes after 11:53 a.m CST.

As a precautionary measure, students, faculty and staff were instructed to take shelter and stay in place.

For the safety of the students, the University Police Department stationed officers at all key gathering points throughout the campus.

At 1:30 pm CST, the precautionary “shelter in place” recommendations were lifted, but the area where the shooting occurred was still blocked off due to the ongoing investigation.

At this time, they report three people have been shot, two of them fatally, with the third transported to a local hospital. The condition of this person is not yet known.

The campus of Texas A&M Commerce is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, Texas.