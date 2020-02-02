New York City Dept of Health Reports Second Possible Coronavirus Infection

NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 8:56 pm |

A second person in New York City has been hospitalized in stable condition at Flushing Hospital Medical Center with viral symptoms. Samples from this patient have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing for coronavirus. Testing to determine whether this is a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus will take a minimum of 36-48 hours.

The individual, who is over 60 years old, had recently been in mainland China and presented with fever and cough or shortness of breath without another common cause like influenza and other cold viruses.

“With the best public health system in the world, New York City stands ready to respond to any confirmed cases of the coronavirus,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, and if you or anyone you know matches the criteria and have recently traveled to the affected areas of China, please see a medical professional.”

“We are continuing to work closely with our partners at the CDC, State and federal government as the coronavirus situation evolves,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “If you have traveled to the area affected by the outbreak in the last 14 days and feel unwell, call your doctor or visit a clinic, and you will be cared for. Also, practice everyday precautions like you would during flu season — wash your hands frequently, and cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze. We remain grateful to all New Yorkers for their cooperation.”

There are now nine confirmed cases in the United States, and over 14,000 worldwide with some 300 deaths reported. The first person in New York City with possible novel coronavirus infection remains at Bellevue Hospital and in stable condition.