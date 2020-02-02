Justice Minister Defies Attorney General Again in Appointing Prosecutor

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 4:36 pm |

Dan Eldad. (Justice Ministry)

For the second time in the past several weeks, Justice Minister Amir Ohana has appointed someone to the post of State Prosecutor over the stated objection of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

On Sunday, Ohana named Dan Eldad, director of the State Attorney’s Office’s Economic division, to succeed Shai Nitzan as prosecutor, even though Mandelblit had previously indicated that Eldad would not be acceptable to him.

Ohana’s previous choice, Orly Ginsberg Ben-Ari, withdrew her name in the face of the attorney general’s opposition.

Mandelblit warned Ohana that there will be a legal impediment to the appointment of Dan Eldad, manager of the State Prosecutor’s Office’s economic department, as Acting State Prosecutor.