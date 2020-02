BROOKLYN -

Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 10:59 pm |

Part of the crowd learning during the “Super Seder” at Agudas Yisrael of Avenue L in Brooklyn. (SG photos)

Dozens of men and boys packed the Agudah of Avenue L to participate in a seder limud tonight while the secular world was engrossed in other pursuits. Harav Moshe Tuvia Lieff. shlita, the Rav of Agudas Yisrael-Bais Binyomin, addressed the crowd and extolled how their commitment to learning on this evening shows their dedication to limud haTorah and avodas Hashem.

The participants enjoying a delicious supper. (SG photos)