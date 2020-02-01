Tefillin Stolen From Store in Boro Park

BROOKLYN -

On Friday, January 24, 2020, a 37-year-old male and his son were in Double Play Toys on 14th Avenue and 45th Street in Boro Park at approximately 12:20 hours, when an unidentified male entered the store and stole the boy’s tefillin bag. The suspect left the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as being light-skin complexion, and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a blue construction hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).