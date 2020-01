WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:08 pm |

Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stands with fellow House Impeachment Managers at a press conference at the U.S Capitol during U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. (Reuters/Amanda Voisard)

The head of the U.S. House Judiciary panel said it might be a good idea for the House of Representatives to subpoena President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton if the Senate does not call him as an impeachment trial witness, CNN reported.

“If tomorrow’s vote fails, they will not permit him or anyone else to testify. I expect he’ll talk publicly and we will see,” panel chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Thursday, according to a CNN reporter on Twitter.