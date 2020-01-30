Macron Believes in ‘Two Sovereignties’ Between Israelis-Palestinians

(Reuters/Hamodia) -

French President Emmanuel Macron raised doubts on Thursday about the prospect of a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians and questioned whether a peace plan unveiled by the United States this week would succeed.

“I believe in two sovereignties,” Macron said when asked by Le Figaro newspaper whether he believed in two states. He did not clarify.

Macron also said he would not present his own plan, but suggested U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan could struggle to get off the ground.

“You need to be two to make peace. You can’t get there with just one side,” he said in response to a question on the Trump plan.

A less ambiguous reaction was registered by the U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov, who said Israeli annexations would end the peace process.

“Negotiations would become impossible if Israel were to move to unilaterally implement parts of the [U.S. peace] plan,” Mladenov said at a Tel Aviv conference sponsored by the Institute for National Security Studies.

Mladenov noted the plan represents “a major shift” in U.S. policy, about which he was somewhat dubious.

“Will it become the basis of negotiations between Israelis and the Palestinians? My bet is no,” Mladenov said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The plan “does meet every single red line that Israel has put in place for negotiations, but stops very far from addressing the concerns of the Palestinian side,” he said.