Attempted Robbery in Monsey, Two Suspects Apprehended

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 12:34 am |

Suspect being held by police.

Two suspects in an attempted robbery were apprehended tonight in a joint effort of Chaveirim of Rockland, Ramapo Police and the Rockland County Sheriff Department.

On Wednesday evening approximately 8:30 pm, a Jewish male was walking near the LifePlex Health Club on College Rd in Monsey when he was accosted by two males who attempted to rob him. As the victim fled, a woman who observed what was happening called the police, and the suspects fled in a vehicle. The car crashed on Route 59 in front of Wine on 59, and the suspect exited their vehicle and fled on foot.

Chaveirim of Rockland assisted the Ramapo Police Department and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department as they searched for the two assailants, and the joint effort helped track them down as they were swiftly arrested.

“We assisted the police in their search and notified them about their whereabouts as we followed them,” a local member of Chaveirim told Hamodia. “In a short while, both suspects were apprehended.”

One victim injured in the crash was treated by Hatzolah of Rockland for minor injuries.